Duterte's War: ICC Pivots Towards Trial in Philippines Drug Killings

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been described as 'pivotal' in numerous killings during his second term according to prosecutors at the International Criminal Court. The ICC seeks to move to trial with three counts of murder as a crime against humanity against him.

Prosecutors allege Duterte created and supported death squads targeting alleged drug users and criminals, resulting in thousands of civilian deaths during his anti-drug campaign. Judges must confirm the charges before proceeding with the trial.

Opponents gathered outside the court, demanding accountability for Duterte, who, at 80, will not attend due to alleged cognitive decline. Judges have 60 days to decide if the trial proceeds.

