Left Menu

Duterte's War: ICC Pivots Towards Trial in Philippines Drug Killings

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faces charges of murder as a crime against humanity at the International Criminal Court. Accused of being 'pivotal' in orchestrating thousands of killings during his anti-drug campaign, Duterte's role is scrutinized as judges consider moving the case to trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:16 IST
Duterte's War: ICC Pivots Towards Trial in Philippines Drug Killings
Rodrigo Duterte

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been described as 'pivotal' in numerous killings during his second term according to prosecutors at the International Criminal Court. The ICC seeks to move to trial with three counts of murder as a crime against humanity against him.

Prosecutors allege Duterte created and supported death squads targeting alleged drug users and criminals, resulting in thousands of civilian deaths during his anti-drug campaign. Judges must confirm the charges before proceeding with the trial.

Opponents gathered outside the court, demanding accountability for Duterte, who, at 80, will not attend due to alleged cognitive decline. Judges have 60 days to decide if the trial proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya's 2026-27 Budget: A Balance of Growth and Prudence

Meghalaya's 2026-27 Budget: A Balance of Growth and Prudence

 India
2
Gujarat Government Disempanels Hospitals Over PM-JAY Irregularities

Gujarat Government Disempanels Hospitals Over PM-JAY Irregularities

 India
3
Gold Prices Surge Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil and Tumbling Dollar

Gold Prices Surge Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil and Tumbling Dollar

 Global
4
Political Storm in Tamil Nadu: BJP and DMK Clash

Political Storm in Tamil Nadu: BJP and DMK Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026