Duterte's War: ICC Pivots Towards Trial in Philippines Drug Killings
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faces charges of murder as a crime against humanity at the International Criminal Court. Accused of being 'pivotal' in orchestrating thousands of killings during his anti-drug campaign, Duterte's role is scrutinized as judges consider moving the case to trial.
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been described as 'pivotal' in numerous killings during his second term according to prosecutors at the International Criminal Court. The ICC seeks to move to trial with three counts of murder as a crime against humanity against him.
Prosecutors allege Duterte created and supported death squads targeting alleged drug users and criminals, resulting in thousands of civilian deaths during his anti-drug campaign. Judges must confirm the charges before proceeding with the trial.
Opponents gathered outside the court, demanding accountability for Duterte, who, at 80, will not attend due to alleged cognitive decline. Judges have 60 days to decide if the trial proceeds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Crisis: Underfunded and Overwhelmed - Human Rights Under Siege
Global Human Rights Under Siege: A Call to Action
Global Human Rights Under Siege: U.N. Raises Alarm
Haryana Human Rights Commission Demands Accountability in Basketball Tragedy
Human Rights Commission Demands Report on Journalist's Assault at DU Protest