ILO, Philippines Strengthen Freedom of Association Safeguards

The International Labour Organization (ILO), together with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and the Department of Labour and Employment (DOLE), has reinforced its joint commitment to protect labour rights as human rights, placing freedom of association (FOA) at the core of social justice and inclusive development.

The renewed push follows a recently concluded joint FOA training in Pampanga that brought together CHR officials, investigators and training specialists to strengthen national systems for monitoring, investigating and protecting workers’ rights.

Building National Capacity to Protect Workers’ Rights

The training equipped CHR personnel with practical tools to:

Investigate violations of freedom of association

Strengthen case referral and monitoring mechanisms

Engage in evidence-based policy advocacy

Cascade FOA knowledge at national and local levels

“The CHR underscores the importance of protecting freedom of association in guaranteeing the enjoyment of other human rights, including those recognized by the ILO as fundamental principles and rights at work,” said CHR Chairperson Atty. Richard Palpal-latoc.

He emphasized that the partnership with the ILO strengthens the Commission’s capacity to monitor and investigate abuses in the world of work, reaffirming CHR’s commitment to uphold labour rights as integral human rights.

Strengthening Inter-Agency Coordination

Supported by the Government of Canada through the project Strengthening Freedom of Association and Action against Child Labour in the Philippines, the initiative also enhances coordination between DOLE and CHR — particularly in case referral, investigation and follow-up.

The collaboration responds to recommendations of the ILO High-Level Tripartite Mission and seeks to institutionalize more coherent national mechanisms for labour rights protection.

The joint training has now been integrated into DOLE’s e-Campus platform, ensuring continued and scalable labour education for government officials, workers’ organizations and employers.

Freedom of Association as a Driver of Productivity and Dialogue

DOLE Bureau of Labor Relations Director Alfonso Arturo Herbosa underscored that freedom of association fosters constructive dialogue between workers and employers, improving workplace conditions and productivity.

“This is very important for the DOLE — that we are able to promote, protect and fulfill freedom of association for our workers, by which they can improve their conditions, get better terms, and enhance their productivity in the workplace,” he said.

Officials stressed that effective FOA protections benefit not only workers but also enterprises and broader society by promoting stability and trust in labour relations.

Aligning with Global Social Justice Commitments

The initiative coincides with the World Day of Social Justice and aligns with the Doha Political Declaration adopted at the Second World Summit for Social Development, which affirms that social justice, decent work and human rights are mutually reinforcing.

The Philippines joined the Global Coalition for Social Justice in 2024, reinforcing its commitment to advancing full and productive employment, social dialogue and collective bargaining in line with international standards.

“Freedom of association is not only a labour right, but also a human right,” said Khalid Hassan, Director of the ILO Country Office for the Philippines. “When workers are free to organize and engage in genuine social dialogue, they help shape fairer workplaces, more productive enterprises, and more resilient communities.”

He added that strengthening CHR’s capacity to monitor FOA protections contributes to building a “human rights economy” in which dignity at work drives inclusive growth.

Institutionalizing Labour Rights Protection

The initiative builds on consolidated FOA training modules developed in collaboration with government, workers’ and employers’ organizations, and labour-focused civil society groups.

Partners emphasized that protecting labour rights requires:

Clear institutional coordination

Effective monitoring and enforcement systems

Continuous capacity-building

Sustained social dialogue

The continued collaboration between the ILO, CHR and DOLE signals a long-term commitment to embedding freedom of association within national governance systems — reinforcing decent work, inclusive development and social justice in the Philippines.