S.Korea's Yoon warns of 'overwhelming response' with US if N.Korea uses nuclear weapons
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday said an "overwhelming response" by Seoul and Washington will bring the North Korean regime to an end if Pyongyang uses nuclear weapons.
Yoon made his remark during a speech at an event celebrating Armed Forces Day at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam City near Seoul.
