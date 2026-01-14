Left Menu

FBI Raid Targets Washington Post Journalist in Leaked Information Probe

The Justice Department and FBI recently searched the home of a Washington Post reporter linked to reports of classified information leaks from a Pentagon contractor. The U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the search, while details about the journalist or any findings remain undisclosed.

Updated: 14-01-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:01 IST
FBI Raid Targets Washington Post Journalist in Leaked Information Probe
In a dramatic turn of events, the Justice Department and FBI conducted a raid on a Washington Post reporter's home, reportedly involved in leaking classified information from a Pentagon contractor, according to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi announced the recent search but stopped short of revealing the identity of the journalist or whether any sensitive documents were discovered.

The leaker responsible for supplying such information is reportedly in custody, though Bondi shared this update via social media without further detail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

