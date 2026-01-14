FBI Raid Targets Washington Post Journalist in Leaked Information Probe

In a dramatic turn of events, the Justice Department and FBI conducted a raid on a Washington Post reporter's home, reportedly involved in leaking classified information from a Pentagon contractor, according to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi announced the recent search but stopped short of revealing the identity of the journalist or whether any sensitive documents were discovered.

The leaker responsible for supplying such information is reportedly in custody, though Bondi shared this update via social media without further detail.

(With inputs from agencies.)