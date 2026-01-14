Left Menu

Injury Sidelines Washington Sundar from T20 Series Against New Zealand

Washington Sundar, a key all-rounder for India, has been ruled out of the T20 series against New Zealand due to a side strain. His injury raises concerns about his availability for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Tilak Varma also misses the initial games due to a groin injury.

Washington Sundar
  • Country:
  • India

India's all-rounder Washington Sundar suffered a significant setback as he was excluded from the five-match T20 series against New Zealand, following a persistent side strain. This announcement comes after he experienced discomfort during the first ODI against New Zealand, leading to his absence from the three-match ODI series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Sundar will not recover in time for the T20 series, which kicks off in Nagpur on January 21. This development has cast doubt on his participation in the forthcoming T20 World Cup set to begin on February 7.

In another blow to the Indian team, Tilak Varma has been forced out of the first three T20 matches against New Zealand due to a groin injury requiring surgery, further depleting the squad's strength for the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

