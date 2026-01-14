Injury Sidelines Washington Sundar from T20 Series Against New Zealand

India's all-rounder Washington Sundar suffered a significant setback as he was excluded from the five-match T20 series against New Zealand, following a persistent side strain. This announcement comes after he experienced discomfort during the first ODI against New Zealand, leading to his absence from the three-match ODI series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Sundar will not recover in time for the T20 series, which kicks off in Nagpur on January 21. This development has cast doubt on his participation in the forthcoming T20 World Cup set to begin on February 7.

In another blow to the Indian team, Tilak Varma has been forced out of the first three T20 matches against New Zealand due to a groin injury requiring surgery, further depleting the squad's strength for the series.

