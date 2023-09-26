Left Menu

17,187 idols immersed in Mumbai on 7th day of Ganpati festival

The festivities will end on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has earmarked 69 natural water bodies including stretches of the seashore and set up 191 artificial ponds for the immersion of idols this year, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 09:08 IST
17,187 idols immersed in Mumbai on 7th day of Ganpati festival
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 17,187 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri have been immersed in various water bodies here on the seventh day of the 10-day Ganpati festival, civic officials said on Tuesday.

No untoward incident was reported during the immersion of idols on the festival's seventh day on Monday, a civic official said.

Out of the 17,187 idols, 15,243 were household Ganesh idols, 1,758 'sarvajanik (public) idols and 186 of Goddess Gauri, the official said.

Of the total idols, 5,147 were immersed in artificial ponds set up in various parts of the city, he said.

The 10-day Ganesh festival began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on September 19. The immersion of idols takes place on different days of the festival starting from the second day. The festivities will end on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has earmarked 69 natural water bodies (including stretches of the seashore) and set up 191 artificial ponds for the immersion of idols this year, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023