Activist who called for Thai monarchy reforms sentenced to four years for royal insults - judge

An activist and lawyer made famous for his open calls for reform of Thailand's powerful monarchy was on Tuesday sentenced to four years in prison for royal insults, a judge said.

Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa is widely known for his taboo-breaking speech during pro-democracy protests in 2020 during which he called for public debate on the role of Thailand's powerful king. Arnon had denied wrongdoing.

