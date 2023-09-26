CAAM: EU should be prudent with measures against China's electric vehicles
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-09-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 15:03 IST
- Country:
- China
The European Union should be prudent in launching countervailing investigations and taking restrictive measures against Chinese electric vehicle products, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Tuesday.
"It is hoped that the European side will use trade remedy measures prudently," CAAM said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- European
- The European Union
Advertisement