CPIM Polit Bureau condemns attack on Cuban embassy in US

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent attack on the Cuban embassy in Washington and called for prompt action against the perpetrators.

According to reports, two Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Cuban embassy in Washington D.C. on Sunday night by an assailant but there was no significant damage and no one was injured.

The CPI(M) said, ''This is the second violent attack against the Cuban embassy since April 2020. Given the US administration's hostility towards socialist Cuba, the perpetrators still await trial even after three years.'' It demanded that the US administration strictly adhere to and implement the stipulations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

''Prompt and strict action against the perpetrators must be ensured,'' it said.

