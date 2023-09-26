Haryana CM Khattar rides motorbike in Karnal to mark 'car-free' day

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday rode a motorbike to the airport in Karnal to mark the 'car-free' day.

He posted a video of him on X riding the motorcycle. The video shows Khattar wearing a helmet and riding a motorcycle on a mainly empty road while a group of security personnel, also on motorcycle, follow him. He is then shown riding up to a helicopter.

''Be it 'Car Free Day' or the resolve to make 'Drug-free Haryana', it cannot be accomplished without public cooperation.

''I also made a small effort to reduce car traffic today by traveling to Karnal Airport by bike on 'Car Free Day.' I hope that the people of the state will take this message forward and inspire people to give up their cars 'just for one day','' Khattar wrote.

The CM had earlier announced every Tuesday would be observed as a 'car-free' day in Karnal.

