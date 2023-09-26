Prisoner tries to hang himself in jail; case registered against him

A criminal case was filed against a 48-year-old inmate of the Harsul jail here after he allegedly tried to hang himself, officials said on Tuesday.

Khaik Jamir alias Kaichi Shaikh, lodged in judicial custody, tried to hang himself from the door of barrack number 5 with a bedsheet around 1.30 pm on Monday, said a release.

He was stopped and rescued in time, said an official.

A case under section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at Harsul Police station, he added.

Notably, under The Mental Healthcare Act, 2018, a person who attempts to commit suicide is presumed to be under stress unless proved otherwise, and can not be prosecuted, notwithstanding the IPC section 309.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)