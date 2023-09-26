Fashion student raped in Noida, friend arrested

A 20-year-old fashion designing student in Noida was allegedly raped by a friend who spiked her drink during a meeting at his house, police said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old private firm employee was arrested by police on Tuesday, they said.

The father of the student had registered a complaint with the local Sector 58 Police Station about the incident which took place on Sunday. ''The accused works in a private company. He knew the woman and was friends with her. On Sunday, he took her to his rented accommodation where he allegedly spiked her drink and then raped her,'' a police officer said, quoting the complainant. An FIR was lodged under IPC section 328 (administering drug with intent to cause hurt), 376 (rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the officer added. The accused was presented in a local court and sent to judicial custody, police said.

