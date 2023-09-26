Left Menu

Student held on charges of drug peddling in Mangaluru

In continuing efforts to make Mangaluru a drug-free city, the central crime branch CCB police have arrested a college student allegedly involved in the sale of narcotic substance in the city.Lukmanul Hakeem 22, hailing from Ajjawara village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district is currently pursuing his graduation course at a college in the city and resides at an apartment complex in Bejai here, police sources said on Tuesday.Police seized 25 gms of MDMA from the accused, valued at Rs 1.25 lakh.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:13 IST
Student held on charges of drug peddling in Mangaluru
  • Country:
  • India

In continuing efforts to make Mangaluru a drug-free city, the central crime branch (CCB) police have arrested a college student allegedly involved in the sale of narcotic substance in the city.

Lukmanul Hakeem (22), hailing from Ajjawara village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district is currently pursuing his graduation course at a college in the city and resides at an apartment complex in Bejai here, police sources said on Tuesday.

Police seized 25 gms of MDMA from the accused, valued at Rs 1.25 lakh. A digital weighing scale, mobile phone and various other items were also seized. The total value of the confiscated items is estimated at Rs 1.60 lakh.

A case has been registered and investigation is on about the possible involvement of several others suspected to be linked with the drug racket, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023