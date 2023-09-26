Family members clash over property row in Chhattisgarh; woman among 2 killed, 1 hurt

Two people, including a woman, were killed and another person was seriously injured when members of a family clashed over a property dispute in a village in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Tuesday, police said.

One of the family members was arrested in connection with the incident which took place in the morning in Bangurkela Patratoli village under the Duldula police station area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Sukhdev Maravi and his aunt Raimani Maravi. Raimani Maravi's daughter Dipika suffered injuries in the clash, said the police.

As per preliminary information, Sukhdev Maravi and his uncle Arjun Maravi were locked in a property dispute and the two had clashed over it in the past, Jashpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Umesh Kashyap said.

This morning, Sukhdev Maravi allegedly attacked Dipika, Arjun Maravi's daughter, with an axe when she was out of home, leaving her seriously injured, he said.

Sukhdev Maravi then entered his uncle's house and attacked Raimani Maravi (Arjun's wife), said Kashyap.

Subsequently, Sukhdev Maravi entered into a fight with Arjun Maravi, but the latter overpowered the former and allegedly killed him with the axe he was wielding, said the police officer.

Raimani Maravi succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital. Her daughter was shifted to the Ambikapur district hospital in view of her critical condition, he said.

Arjun Maravi was arrested and further investigation was underway, the ASP said.

