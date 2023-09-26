Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday announced a tie-up with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to provide better experience to its customers and employees at the upcoming men's World Cup and beyond.

Children of customers of the bank will be eligible to participate in the teams' walk out onto the field before the start of play for the national anthems as part of the tie-up, a statement said. *** Helped 5,400 Maharashtra households fight water shortage: HDFC Bank * HDFC Bank on Tuesday said it helped more than 5,400 households in Maharashtra in their fight against water shortage. Interventions carried out by the largest private sector lender under its corporate social responsibility mandate also helped increase incomes in 1,600 households in Jafrabad, it said in a statement.

