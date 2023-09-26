Death toll from fuel depot fire in Karabakh leaps to 125 - media
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 22:37 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The death toll from an explosion and fire at a fuel depot on Monday has jumped to 125, Interfax Azerbaijan reported on Tuesday, citing the Armenian Health Ministry.
The bodies of those killed in the blast, near Stepanakert, capital of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, have been transported to Armenia, it said.
Azerbaijani forces took the contested region last week in a lightning military campaign that has sent tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians fleeing into neighbouring Armenia. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Gareth Jones)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Azerbaijan and Armenian forces reach cease-fire deal for breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh, reports say
EXPLAINER-Nagorno-Karabakh: tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan explained
KLM cancels flights over Azerbaijan due to Nagorno-Karabakh escalation
US urges Azerbaijan to stop military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh -Blinken
Russian peacekeepers continuing work in Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian defence ministry