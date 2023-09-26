Left Menu

Grave of two missing youth found in Palakkad district

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 26-09-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 22:51 IST
A grave was found at a paddy field in Kodumbu panchayat near here, in which two missing persons are suspected to be buried, police said on Tuesday.

Locals alerted the police about the grave in the paddy field where they were searching for two missing persons.

Both are accused in a minor assault that occurred on Monday under Kasaba police station limit.

As per preliminary reports, the accused were hiding in this region on Monday night and later went missing. ''... blood stains were found in the field. Further forensic inspection of the site will be done only on Wednesday in presence of the Tahsildar,'' a senior police official said.

Police have been deployed at the site.

The owner of the property was taken into custody following suspicion over his presence at the paddy field on Monday night.

The field has an electric fence to ward off wild animals, police said, adding that the possibility of an electrocution was also being looked into.

