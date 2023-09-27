Left Menu

Costa Rica to declare state of emergency amid migrant surge

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 03:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 03:35 IST
Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves said on Tuesday that he has ordered officials to declare a state of emergency as the number of migrants passing through the small Central American nation has risen sharply.

"I have instructed the security ministry to take a firm stance with anyone who takes Costa Rica's kindness for weakness," Chaves said at a press conference, referencing recent riots by migrants crossing the country. So far in September, more than 60,000 people have passed through the Costa Rican border town shared with Panama, Paso Canoas, where fewer than 20,000 people live, another official said.

Costa Rica's Chaves will visit Panama

in early October to hold discussions on the migrant crisis.

