Syrian minister denounces ‘American chaos’, says States must respect the UN Charter
UN News | Updated: 27-09-2023 04:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 04:43 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian aid truck arrives in Karabakh from Azerbaijan - local authority
Ker Assembly witnesses heated exchanges between ruling LDF, UDF on women, child safety in state
Goldi Solar, Desert Technologies of Saudi Arabia sign pact to explore green energy investments
Assam Assembly: After opposition walks out, Speaker adjourns House over MLA's slogan
Nagaland Assembly passes resolution for exemption from UCC