Guests, diplomatic missions evacuated from Baghdad's Al-Rasheed hotel due to fire -Saudi media
All guests and diplomatic missions have been evacuated from Baghdad's Al-Rasheed hotel that houses a number of Gulf Arab envoys due to a fire, Saudi-owned Al-Hadath and Al-Arabiya television stations reported early Wednesday.
Two Gulf Arab diplomats and an Iraqi security source did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
