Soren writes to PM Modi, seeks recognition of Sarna religious code for tribals
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking recognition of the Sarna religious code for tribals.Soren said the population of tribals in the state has declined to 26 per cent from 38 per cent in the last eight decades.The concern of protecting the traditional religious existence of tribals... Today, the demand for TribalSarna Religious Code is being raised so that this nature-worshipping tribal community can be confident about its identity.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking recognition of the ‘Sarna’ religious code for tribals.
Soren said the population of tribals in the state has declined to 26 per cent from 38 per cent in the last eight decades.
''The concern of protecting the traditional religious existence of tribals... is certainly a serious question. Today, the demand for Tribal/Sarna Religious Code is being raised so that this nature-worshipping tribal community can be confident about its identity. ''At present, when the demand for Uniform Civil Code is being raised by some organisations, positive initiative on this demand of Tribal/Sarna community is absolutely necessary for their protection,'' Soren said in the letter to Modi.
Earlier, the Jharkhand Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution for inclusion of ‘Sarna’ as a separate religion in the census.
