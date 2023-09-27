Left Menu

North Korea to expel Travis King over illegal border crossing -KCNA

North Korea to expel Travis King over illegal border crossing -KCNA
  • North Korea

North Korea has decided to expel American soldier Travis King who it said has confessed that he illegally intruded into the country, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

Releasing the final results of an investigation into his border crossing in July, KCNA said King has harboured ill feelings over inhumane treatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. army. KCNA did not specify how, when or to where King would be expelled.

North Korea had said in its interim findings that King wanted refuge in North Korea or elsewhere because of that same reason.

