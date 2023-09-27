Policeman dies as car collides with tree in Punjab's Kapurthala

A policeman died and another was injured when their car collided with a roadside tree near Ramgarh village here, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, the police officials said.

Additional Station House Officer, Bholath police station, Surjit Singh (57) and Constable Surinder Singh were going to Kapurthala after their duty when their car rammed into a tree, police said.

While Surjit Singh died, Surinder Singh sustained minor injuries in the incident, they said.

