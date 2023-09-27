CBI team led by spl director reaches Manipur, starts probe into killing of 2 youths: CM

A team of CBI officials, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, has reached Manipur and started investigating the killing of two youths who had gone missing in July, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

Singh told a press conference that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured him that those who kidnapped and killed the two will be arrested and punished.

"After landing in Imphal, they have started their investigation," the chief minister said without disclosing the place where the CBI team has gone.

Photos of the bodies of the two missing youths went viral on social media, leading to protests by students in the state since Tuesday. The photos surfaced on social media on Monday.

