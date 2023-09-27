Sr diplomat Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi appointed Secretary (CPV & OIA), MEA
Senior diplomat Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi was on Wednesday appointed as Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs, an official order said.
Pardeshi, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is currently Special Secretary (G20 operations).
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Pardeshi's appointment as the Secretary (CPV & OIA), MEA in place of Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, who is due to superannuate on Saturday, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.
