Burkina Faso junta says it thwarted coup attempt

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2023 03:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 03:02 IST
Burkina Faso junta says it thwarted coup attempt

Burkina Faso's junta on Wednesday said a coup attempt had been thwarted the previous day by security and intelligence services, without providing specifics on what had happened.

In a statement it said unnamed military officers and others had planned to destabilise the country with "the dark intention of attacking the institutions of the Republic and precipitating our country in chaos." Some arrests have been made and searches are ongoing for others behind the alleged plot, it said.

On Tuesday, hundreds of pro-junta demonstrators took to the streets of the capital Ouagadougou to show their support, citing rumours of a brewing mutiny against the authorities.

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

