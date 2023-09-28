Vietnam jails environmental activist for 3 years for tax fraud - media
A Vietnamese court on Thursday sentenced an environmental activist to three years in prison on charges of tax fraud, state media reported.
Hoang Thi Minh Hong, director of an environmental advocacy group that she started in 2013 and ran until 2022, was convicted of tax evasion the one-day trial in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's business hub, according to Thanh Nien newspaper.
It came just two weeks after a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden announcing multiple joint initiatives including on protecting human rights.
