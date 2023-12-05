US State Dept OKs sale of surveillance plane modernization system to Saudi for $582 mln

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of a surveillance plane modernization system to Saudi Arabia for an estimated $582 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The principal contractor for the sale of the RE-3A Tactical Airborne Surveillance System Aircraft Modernization and related equipment will be L3 Technologies, the Pentagon said in a statement.

