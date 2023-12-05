Left Menu

Niger's junta revokes key security agreements with EU and turns to Russia for defence partnership

Updated: 05-12-2023 03:12 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 03:12 IST
Niger's junta has scrapped two key military agreements that the West African nation signed with the European Union to help fight the violence in Africa's Sahel region as the country's army leaders and a senior Russian defence official discussed military cooperation.

Before the coup that deposed the country's president, Mohamed Bazoum, Niger had been the West and Europe's last major security partner in the Sahel, the vast region south of the Sahara Desert that Islamic extremist groups have turned into the global terror hot spot.

In a memo on Monday, Niger's foreign affairs ministry said the government has decided to ''withdraw the privileges and immunities granted" under the EU Military Partnership Mission in Niger that was launched in February and consequently "has no legal obligation" related to that partnership. It also dismissed the EU Civilian Capacity-Building Mission established in 2012 to strengthen Niger's internal security sector, effectively revoking its approval for the missions. The developments are the latest in growing political tensions between Niger and the EU since the July coup. In a rare visit on Sunday, a Russian delegation led by Russia's Deputy Minister of Defence Lounous-Bek Evkourov met with Niger's junta leader, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, and Minister of State for National Defense Salifou Mody. The two sides held more meetings on Monday to discuss military and defense issues.

"At the centre of the discussions is the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense," Niger's defence ministry said in a statement.

Most of Niger's foreign economic and security allies have sanctioned the country, including France, which had 1,500 troops operating in Niger. All of them have been asked to leave.

Analysts say that although regional and international sanctions to force the junta to reverse its coup have squeezed the country, they have also emboldened the military government as it consolidates its hold on power and seeks new partnerships.

