Islamic State Claims Deadly Attack at Kabul Restaurant

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in a restaurant in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing at least seven people, including a Chinese national. The attack has been linked to China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims, with authorities still investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An attack on a Kabul restaurant frequented by Chinese nationals resulted in at least seven deaths, including a Chinese citizen. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, associating the attack with China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

The blast, which took place as a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest, killed and wounded several people, including Taliban guards. Afghan authorities are continuing their investigation, with the Interior Ministry still verifying the causes of the explosion.

This event poses further tension, linking to broader issues such as Afghanistan's relations with China and security challenges in the region. International reactions include condemnation and an emphasis on the need to curb militant activities.

