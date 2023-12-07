Left Menu

Azerbaijan says Armenia backs its candidacy to host COP29 amid mutual goodwill

Updated: 07-12-2023
Azerbaijan said on Thursday that Armenia had agreed not to block its candidacy to host next year's COP29 U.N. climate conference as part of a series of mutual goodwill gestures intended to promote trust between the estranged South Caucasus neighbours.

In what it said was a joint statement agreed with Armenia, Azerbaijan said it would release 32 Armenian servicemen and Armenia would free two Azerbaijani soldiers.

"The two countries reconfirm their intention to normalise relations and to reach a peace treaty on the basis of respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

