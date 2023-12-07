Campbell stresses need for US to approve deals with Pacific islands
It is essential the United States moves ahead in approving new agreements with three Pacific island states, the U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday, stressing that China is waiting to take advantage if the United States fails to fulfill its commitments.
Campbell made the comments about new 20-year funding programs for the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), the Marshall Islands (RMI) and Palau awaiting congressional approval while testifying at a Senate hearing on his nomination to become the Biden administration's next deputy secretary of state.
