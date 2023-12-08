Left Menu

3 arrested in cyber fraud case in Bihar's Purnea have Pakistan links, probe on: Police

Three persons were arrested in Bihars Purnea district in a cyber fraud case, and they allegedly have links with Pakistan-based operatives, police said on Friday.The arrests were made from Jalalgarh area during an investigation into a cyber fraud case, Superintendent of Police Amir Javed said.Those arrested were identified as Shushil, Shahnawaz and Shaqim, all residents of Araria district, he said.Initial investigations have revealed that Shushil, Shahnawaz and Shaqim have links with Pakistan-based handlers.

PTI | Purnea | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 21:58 IST
3 arrested in cyber fraud case in Bihar's Purnea have Pakistan links, probe on: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested in Bihar's Purnea district in a cyber fraud case, and they allegedly have links with Pakistan-based operatives, police said on Friday.

The arrests were made from Jalalgarh area during an investigation into a cyber fraud case, Superintendent of Police Amir Javed said.

Those arrested were identified as Shushil, Shahnawaz and Shaqim, all residents of Araria district, he said.

''Initial investigations have revealed that Shushil, Shahnawaz and Shaqim have links with Pakistan-based handlers. The Nepal route was used by their Pakistani handlers to push money into India,'' the SP said.

''They used to provide account details of their Nepal-based connections to the Pakistani handlers for routing money to India. Nepal-based account holders used to get a commission for it. We are trying to identify their contacts in India and the end-users of the money routed from Pakistan,'' he said, without sharing much details of the case in which they were arrested.

Transactions of at least Rs 40 lakh were done from an account in the last one month, he said.

''Whether it’s a case of terror funding, it will be clear only after their detailed custodial interrogation. We are also scrutinising their travel documents,'' the SP said.

Police have seized debit and credit cards of several banks from the accused. ''Besides, we have seized six mobile phones, unaccounted cash of Rs 96,000 and a four-wheeler,'' Javed said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023