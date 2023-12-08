3 arrested in cyber fraud case in Bihar's Purnea have Pakistan links, probe on: Police

Three persons were arrested in Bihar's Purnea district in a cyber fraud case, and they allegedly have links with Pakistan-based operatives, police said on Friday.

The arrests were made from Jalalgarh area during an investigation into a cyber fraud case, Superintendent of Police Amir Javed said.

Those arrested were identified as Shushil, Shahnawaz and Shaqim, all residents of Araria district, he said.

''Initial investigations have revealed that Shushil, Shahnawaz and Shaqim have links with Pakistan-based handlers. The Nepal route was used by their Pakistani handlers to push money into India,'' the SP said.

''They used to provide account details of their Nepal-based connections to the Pakistani handlers for routing money to India. Nepal-based account holders used to get a commission for it. We are trying to identify their contacts in India and the end-users of the money routed from Pakistan,'' he said, without sharing much details of the case in which they were arrested.

Transactions of at least Rs 40 lakh were done from an account in the last one month, he said.

''Whether it’s a case of terror funding, it will be clear only after their detailed custodial interrogation. We are also scrutinising their travel documents,'' the SP said.

Police have seized debit and credit cards of several banks from the accused. ''Besides, we have seized six mobile phones, unaccounted cash of Rs 96,000 and a four-wheeler,'' Javed said.

