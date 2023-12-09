COP28 president: Work faster to settle areas of divergence in climate talks

COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber on Saturday told nations at the U.N. climate talks in Dubai to speed up their work to find a final deal, saying there were currently more areas of divergence than agreement.

"There is some positive movement at the political level, and we need to channel that energy into speeding up the technical work," Jaber told a plenary session. "That said, there are still more areas of divergence than agreement. The window is closing to close the gaps."

