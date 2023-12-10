More than 7,000 Palestinian militants killed in Gaza war, Israeli official says

Israel's national security adviser said on Saturday that more than 7,000 Palestinian militants have been killed during the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"This is a minimal estimate," National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in an interview on Israel's Channel 12 television. "It could be more, because we don't know everything beneath places that collapsed and tunnels etc. But that is the conservative estimate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)