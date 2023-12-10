Left Menu

Assam: Suspected crude bomb hurled at shop in Kokrajhar, didn't explode

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-12-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 00:16 IST
  Country:
  India

A suspected crude bomb was lobbed targetting a shop in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Saturday evening but it did not explode, police said.

The incident happened in Dotoma around 8 pm, triggering panic in the area, they said.

The item that was thrown at the shop was taken away from the spot, they added.

The owner of the grocery shop told reporters that he did not see who threw it.

Police said they are trying to identify those behind the incident.

Meanwhile, in Tinsukia, an explosion happened at a building in the evening, suspected to be caused by leakage of an LPG cylinder, police said.

The explosion happened in a kitchen in the building, and three people were injured, they said.

In Sivasagar district, a loud noise was heard near a CRPF camp. Police said they are investigating what caused the sound.

