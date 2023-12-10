Sudan declares 15 UAE diplomats persona non grata
Updated: 10-12-2023
Sudan declared 15 UAE embassy staff persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country within 48 hours, the Sudanese state news agency said on Sunday.
The news agency said Sudan's foreign ministry summoned the acting UAE Chargé d'affairs and informed her of the decision. No further details were given.
