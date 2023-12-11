Centre appoints one DIG, four SPs in CBI
Senior IPS officer Jitendra Singh Meena has been appointed as the Deputy Inspector General in the Central Bureau of Investigation, according to an official order.
Meena, a 2007-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, has been appointed in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years, it said.
Besides him, four SPs have been appointed in the federal probe agency.
IPS officers Vinayak Varma (Madhya Pradesh cadre), Achal Tyagi (Gujarat cadre) and Praveen Kumar (Gujarat cadre) have been appointed as the SPs for five years, the order issued by the personnel ministry said.
Gaurav Mittal, an Indian Revenue Service officer, has been appointed as the SP for a period of four years, the order said.
