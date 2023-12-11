History-sheeter shot dead by three persons in Jalna

A 28-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by three persons in Jalna in Maharashtra on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident took place at Mantha Square and the deceased, Gajanan Taur, has several cases against his name at different police stations in the district, he added.

''He was stabbed and then shot dead. Taur was standing with his friends when three persons on a motorcycle arrived there and fired five rounds. He was hit on the head and back,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Nupani.

Later, during a 'nakabandi' (road block for checking) after the incident, a car which refused to stop was chased down by personnel from Maujpur police station.

Two persons in the car have been detained and further probe is underway, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)