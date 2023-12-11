Left Menu

Man arrested for killing stepson in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 21:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 75-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his stepson following an altercation between the two over a minor issue in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at the Sailing Club Road house of the accused, Bhoora Qureshi, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and was told by Qureshi's wife Mobina (55) that he killed her son Mohammad Usman (25), police said.

''She told police that Usman had an altercation with Qureshi over a minor issue. Later, Qureshi went to the kitchen, came back with a knife and stabbed Usman in the chest. The stab injury punctured his heart and he died on the spot,'' a senior police officer said.

Police said Qureshi was arrested from the same area after a few hours and booked for murder.

Mobina has two sons from a previous marriage and a daughter with Qureshi, they said.

