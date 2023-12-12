Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 10:04 IST
Fire brings down 2-storey building housing auto parts making unit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of a two-storey building housing an auto spare part making unit collapsed following a fire in north Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, officials said on Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident that happened on Monday night, they said. According to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, the department received a call from an auto spare parts manufacturing unit in the Nikalson Road area in Kashmiri Gate area around 9.25 pm. At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service and it took about eight hours to control the blaze. ''While the cooling operation was going on, a major portion of the building collapsed,'' the DFS official said. The police said they were trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

