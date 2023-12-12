Left Menu

Puma to end sponsorship of Israel's national football team next year

Puma will end its sponsorship of Israel's national football team next year, in a decision made before Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, a spokesperson for the German sportswear firm said on Tuesday. "While two newly signed national teams - including a new statement team - will be announced later this year and in 2024, the contracts of some federations such as Serbia and Israel will expire in 2024," said the spokesperson in an emailed statement.

Puma to end sponsorship of Israel's national football team next year
Puma will end its sponsorship of Israel's national football team next year, in a decision made before Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, a spokesperson for the German sportswear firm said on Tuesday.

"While two newly signed national teams - including a new statement team - will be announced later this year and in 2024, the contracts of some federations such as Serbia and Israel will expire in 2024," said the spokesperson in an emailed statement. The decision was taken in 2022 as part of Puma's new "fewer-bigger-better strategy" and was in line with the regular timelines for designing and developing team jerseys, added the spokesperson.

The Financial Times first reported the decision. The Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement had called for a boycott of the sportswear firm before the Oct. 7 attack over its sponsorship of the Israeli team.

However, boycott calls have grown stronger and expanded to more firms and products following Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip since the deadly Hamas attack in southern Israel.

