Israel says it 'eliminated' two Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives tied to major funding network

The Israeli Military Said On Sunday That They Eliminated Hussein Qadra And Mohammed Farra

​The ‌Israeli military ​said on Sunday that ‌they "eliminated" Hussein Qadra and Mohammed Farra, operatives ‌in the military ‌wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Qadra, ⁠who ​headed ⁠the network with Farra, ⁠acted under Hamas leadership ​and facilitated the ⁠transfer of more than ⁠half ​a billion shekels to Hamas, ⁠according to an ⁠Israeli ⁠military X post.