Israel says it 'eliminated' two Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives tied to major funding network

The Israeli military has reportedly eliminated two high-ranking operatives, Hussein Qadra and Mohammed Farra, involved in Hamas and Islamic Jihad's military wings.

Reuters | The Israeli Military Said On Sunday That They Eliminated Hussein Qadra And Mohammed Farra | Updated: 21-06-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 11:59 IST
Israel says it 'eliminated' two Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives tied to major funding network
  • Country:
  • Israel

​The ‌Israeli military ​said on Sunday that ‌they "eliminated" Hussein Qadra and Mohammed Farra, operatives ‌in the military ‌wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Qadra, ⁠who ​headed ⁠the network with Farra, ⁠acted under Hamas leadership ​and facilitated the ⁠transfer of more than ⁠half ​a billion shekels to Hamas, ⁠according to an ⁠Israeli ⁠military X post.

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