Top Biden adviser to meet Palestinians' Abbas on Friday

U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser will visit Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Friday, according to a U.S. official.

The official said on Thursday that the adviser, Jake Sullivan, would discuss revamping the Palestinian Authority and holding "extremist" settlers accountable for violence against Palestinians.

Palestinians have complained of a rise in Israeli settler attacks in the occupied West Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)