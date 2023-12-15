Top Biden adviser to meet Palestinians' Abbas on Friday
U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser will visit Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Friday, according to a U.S. official.
The official said on Thursday that the adviser, Jake Sullivan, would discuss revamping the Palestinian Authority and holding "extremist" settlers accountable for violence against Palestinians.
Palestinians have complained of a rise in Israeli settler attacks in the occupied West Bank.
