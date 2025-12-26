Left Menu

Mission Mode: Towards a TB-Free India by 2027

Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasized mission-mode healthcare reforms aiming for a TB-free India by 2027 at a review meeting with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh officials. Discussions focused on strengthening public health systems, drug regulation, and telemedicine integration, reinforcing cooperative efforts and accountability in healthcare delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:09 IST
Mission Mode: Towards a TB-Free India by 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday urged for mission-mode healthcare reforms, setting an ambitious target for a TB-free India by 2027. He underscored the urgency of robust drug regulation and effective healthcare delivery at a high-level review meeting with state officials from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The discussions centered on strengthening public health infrastructure, enhancing patient satisfaction, and integrating technology-driven solutions like telemedicine, especially for remote areas. Nadda highlighted the need for rigorous drug regulation oversight to ensure the quality and safety of healthcare supplies.

Reiterating the importance of district-specific interventions, the minister called for intensified efforts in screening and treatment adherence to eliminate tuberculosis. He emphasized the role of local governance and Jan Bhagidari, advocating for close collaboration between state and central health authorities to achieve shared healthcare goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025