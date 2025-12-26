Mission Mode: Towards a TB-Free India by 2027

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday urged for mission-mode healthcare reforms, setting an ambitious target for a TB-free India by 2027. He underscored the urgency of robust drug regulation and effective healthcare delivery at a high-level review meeting with state officials from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The discussions centered on strengthening public health infrastructure, enhancing patient satisfaction, and integrating technology-driven solutions like telemedicine, especially for remote areas. Nadda highlighted the need for rigorous drug regulation oversight to ensure the quality and safety of healthcare supplies.

Reiterating the importance of district-specific interventions, the minister called for intensified efforts in screening and treatment adherence to eliminate tuberculosis. He emphasized the role of local governance and Jan Bhagidari, advocating for close collaboration between state and central health authorities to achieve shared healthcare goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)