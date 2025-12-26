Left Menu

Tragic Shooting of Indian Student Near University of Toronto

A 20-year-old Indian doctoral student, Shivank Avasthi, was tragically shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough. Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide, and India's consulate extends support to the grieving family while cooperating with Canadian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:11 IST
An Indian doctoral student, Shivank Avasthi, aged 20, was shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus, leading authorities to treat the case as a homicide. The incident, occurring Tuesday, has drawn significant attention and condolences from both local and Indian officials.

New Delhi's Ministry of External Affairs has expressed condolences and is coordinating with Canadian authorities. Meanwhile, India's Consulate in Toronto, deeply anguished by the tragedy, is providing all necessary support to the bereaved family of Avasthi during this difficult time.

The university confirmed its awareness of the incident and commended the swift response of the campus safety team and local police. While pathways in the Highland Creek Valley remain closed, the campus remains vigilant to ensure ongoing safety and security for all students.

