India and Russia have fortified their strategic partnership following President Vladimir Putin's state visit, underscoring the enduring trust between the two countries. This development was hailed as a pivotal foreign policy achievement by Russia's Foreign Ministry.

The summit produced a comprehensive joint statement alongside a package of 28 mutual agreements, designed to foster economic collaboration between the two nations through 2030. This includes a five-year plan to bolster economic ties.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also highlighted their resilient cooperation with China and noted the restoration of high-level political dialogue with the United States following a change in U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)