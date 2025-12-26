Strengthening Ties: India and Russia Forge Strategic Roadmap
Recent agreements between India and Russia during President Putin's visit have strengthened their strategic alliance, highlighting the enduring trust between the two nations. Key achievements include a strategic roadmap for economic partnership through 2030 and a package of 28 mutual documents, marking a significant Russian foreign policy success.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
India and Russia have fortified their strategic partnership following President Vladimir Putin's state visit, underscoring the enduring trust between the two countries. This development was hailed as a pivotal foreign policy achievement by Russia's Foreign Ministry.
The summit produced a comprehensive joint statement alongside a package of 28 mutual agreements, designed to foster economic collaboration between the two nations through 2030. This includes a five-year plan to bolster economic ties.
The Russian Foreign Ministry also highlighted their resilient cooperation with China and noted the restoration of high-level political dialogue with the United States following a change in U.S. administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia sentences ex-foreign ministry employee to 12 years for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence
UAE welcomes Saudi efforts to support security in Yemen, foreign ministry says
UPDATE 2-UAE welcomes Saudi efforts to support security in Yemen, foreign ministry says
UPDATE 1-UAE welcomes Saudi efforts to support security in Yemen, foreign ministry says
Tata Trusts Turmoil: Power Struggle and Governance Challenges Unveiled