Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Russia Forge Strategic Roadmap

Recent agreements between India and Russia during President Putin's visit have strengthened their strategic alliance, highlighting the enduring trust between the two nations. Key achievements include a strategic roadmap for economic partnership through 2030 and a package of 28 mutual documents, marking a significant Russian foreign policy success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:05 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Russia Forge Strategic Roadmap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

India and Russia have fortified their strategic partnership following President Vladimir Putin's state visit, underscoring the enduring trust between the two countries. This development was hailed as a pivotal foreign policy achievement by Russia's Foreign Ministry.

The summit produced a comprehensive joint statement alongside a package of 28 mutual agreements, designed to foster economic collaboration between the two nations through 2030. This includes a five-year plan to bolster economic ties.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also highlighted their resilient cooperation with China and noted the restoration of high-level political dialogue with the United States following a change in U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shivpal Yadav Announces Sujit Singh as Ghosi Bye-Election Candidate

Shivpal Yadav Announces Sujit Singh as Ghosi Bye-Election Candidate

 India
2
Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

 India
3
Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Russian Federation
4
Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025