Angola and Zimbabwe Earn First Points in AFCON Draw

Angola and Zimbabwe both secured their first points at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-1 draw but remain at risk of early elimination. Angola's Gelson Dala scored first before Zimbabwe's Knowledge Musona equalized just before halftime. Both teams face challenging final group matches next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:08 IST
In a gripping encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations, Angola and Zimbabwe secured their first points with a 1-1 draw, although both teams are precariously close to an early exit from the tournament.

Angola took the lead in the 24th minute when Gelson Dala converted To Carneiro's precise pass, but composure was tested as a delay ensued following Angola's goalkeeper Hugo Marques' clash with Zimbabwe's Divine Lunga. Marques, bandaged and determined, stayed on until Zimbabwe's Knowledge Musona equalized in stoppage time.

As each team fights to remain in contention, Angola will next confront group leaders Egypt in Agadir. Simultaneously, Zimbabwe prepares to meet South Africa in Marrakech, both games vital to their progression in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

