Angola and Zimbabwe Earn First Points in AFCON Draw

In a gripping encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations, Angola and Zimbabwe secured their first points with a 1-1 draw, although both teams are precariously close to an early exit from the tournament.

Angola took the lead in the 24th minute when Gelson Dala converted To Carneiro's precise pass, but composure was tested as a delay ensued following Angola's goalkeeper Hugo Marques' clash with Zimbabwe's Divine Lunga. Marques, bandaged and determined, stayed on until Zimbabwe's Knowledge Musona equalized in stoppage time.

As each team fights to remain in contention, Angola will next confront group leaders Egypt in Agadir. Simultaneously, Zimbabwe prepares to meet South Africa in Marrakech, both games vital to their progression in the competition.

