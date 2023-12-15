Left Menu

UN experts call on Philippines for urgent designation of torture prevention body

During the visit, the delegation met with government officials, members of the House of Representatives, the judiciary, UN representatives, and civil society.

OHCHR | Manila | Updated: 15-12-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 12:19 IST
UN experts call on Philippines for urgent designation of torture prevention body
Image Credit: Pixabay

The UN torture prevention experts today concluded their second visit to the Philippines by calling for the urgent designation of a national torture prevention body.

“The State Party should fast-track the adoption of the bills currently in the House of Representatives and the Senate, which will create the national monitoring body officially called National Preventive Mechanism, and we welcome the invitation to provide technical assistance in this regard,” said Victor Zaharia, head of the SPT delegation.

“The magnitude of issues observed by the delegation reaffirms the urgency of establishing an independent torture prevention mechanism with unrestricted access to all places of deprivation of liberty. This national mechanism, with adequate resources, will be a key partner in preventing torture and ill-treatment in the Philippines,” he added.

During its mission to the Philippines from 3 to 14 December, the SPT delegation visited over 40 places of deprivation of liberty across the country, including police stations, jails, prisons, drug rehabilitation centres, “Houses of Hope”- the reformation and education facilities for minors, immigration detention centres, military and drug enforcement agency facilities. It conducted confidential interviews with staff members and people held in those institutions and examined the treatment of individuals in different stages of the criminal or rehabilitation system.

“We witnessed first-hand the State party’s initiatives to tackle issues such as overcrowding in detention facilities, but major challenges lie ahead. It is vital that safeguards in police custody are effectively guaranteed at all times, and that people deprived of their liberty are treated in accordance with the law and international standards,” Zaharia said.

During the visit, the delegation met with government officials, members of the House of Representatives, the judiciary, UN representatives, and civil society. It also held discussions with the National Commission on Human Rights.

At the end of the visit, the delegation presented its confidential preliminary observations to the Government of the Philippines, which will be followed by a confidential report containing detailed observations and recommendations to further prevent torture and ill-treatment of people deprived of their liberty.

The SPT delegation comprised Victor ZAHARIA (Moldova), head of the delegation, Satyabhooshun Gupt DOMAH (Mauritius), Aisha Shujune MUHAMMAD (Maldives), Martin ZINKLER (Germany). It was accompanied by two Human Rights Officers from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023