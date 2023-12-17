Left Menu

CM Yogi welcomes PM Modi ahead of his Varanasi visit

He said the PM, apart from launching the Kanyakumari-Varanasi Tamil Sangam Train, will also gift many projects for the all-round development of Varanasi and surrounding areas.According to an official statement, Prime Minister Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on December 17-18.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-12-2023 04:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 00:00 IST
CM Yogi welcomes PM Modi ahead of his Varanasi visit
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his two-day visit to Varanasi and described him as the ''architect of new India''.

Adityanath posted on X, ''Hearty welcome and greetings from the 25 crore people of the state to the 'architect' of new India, respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji!'' In the same message, Yogi said, ''During his two-day stay in the holy city of Baba Shri Vishwanath, the Prime Minister is inaugurating the second edition of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' which is deepening the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. He said the PM, apart from launching the 'Kanyakumari-Varanasi Tamil Sangam Train', will also gift many projects for the all-round development of Varanasi and surrounding areas.

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on December 17-18. He will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra around 3.30 pm on December 17. At around 5.15 pm, he will inaugurate the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat.

On December 18, the Prime Minister will visit the Swaraveda Mahamandir at around 10.45 am. At around 1 pm, Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Subsequently, in a public ceremony, around 2.15 pm, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than Rs 19,150 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023